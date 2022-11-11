Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa gives two thumbs up as he walks off the field after the Dolphins beat the Bears 35-32.

 CHARLES REX ARBOGAST/AP PHOTO

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins could end long playoff droughts while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers are well below .500

These aren’t the NFL standings anyone envisioned before the season.

