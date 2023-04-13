TAMPA — Minor league call-up Joseph Woll made 46 saves, William Nylander had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night in a preview of an opening round playoff series next week.

Woll, recalled on an emergency basis from the AHL Toronto Marlies, stopped Nikita Kucherov from the low right circle during a 6-on-4 with 1:31 to play.

