Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) strips the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) during the second period.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Auston Matthews knows as well as anyone that Toronto’s job is not finished.

The Maple Leafs took advantage of another late collapse by the Tampa Bay Lightning, moving to the brink of their first playoff series win in nearly two decades Monday night with a 5-4 overtime win in Game 4 of the best-of-seven matchup.

