Main Photo

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo observes a moment of silence before the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Indiana.

 AL GOLDIS/AP PHOTO

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tom Izzo stepped up to a lectern with a microphone, as he has more than 1,000 times over the last three decades, and delivered a timely message when Michigan State University needed it most.

The Basketball Hall of Fame coach was asked to address a huge, crestfallen crowd that gathered in the middle of campus two days after shootings less than a mile away killed three students and hospitalized five others.

Recommended for you