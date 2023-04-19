Main Photo

Florida Panthers goaltender Alex Lyon, right, makes a save as Boston Bruins' Tyler Bertuzzi tries to deflect it past him during the first period.

 WINSLOW TOWNSON/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Brad Marchand has had his share of highlight goals in his career. His latest was more of a lowlight for Florida goalie Alex Lyon.

Marchand scored his 50th career playoff goal on a relatively easy shot, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and the NHL-best Boston Bruins opened the playoffs by beating the Panthers 3-1 on Monday night.

