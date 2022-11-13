Main Photo

Maria Fassi, left, of Mexico, gets a fist bump from her caddie after making a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

BELLEAIR — Maria Fassi always knew a good putting stroke to go along with her explosive power would lead to low scores. She picked a good time for it to finally come together.

Fassi powered her way across the rain-softened Pelican Golf Club and rode a smooth putting stroke to an 8-under 62, her career low on the LPGA Tour, giving her a two-shot lead in the Pelican Women’s Championship.

