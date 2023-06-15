Main Photo

Seattle Mariners’ Jose Caballero slides into third base next to Miami Marlins third baseman Jean Segura with a three-run triple during the sixth inning.

 STEPHEN BRASHEAR/AP PHOTO

SEATTLE — Seattle starter George Kirby set a career high with 10 strikeouts and the Mariners’ offense broke out for the second straight game in a 9-3 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Kirby (6-5) was untouchable early on, retiring the first 13 hitters of the game. He wound up allowing three hits and one unearned run over six innings with no walks.

