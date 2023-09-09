Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Josh Lowe makes a sliding catch on a fly out by Seattle Mariners' Josh Rojas during the fifth inning.

 CHRIS O'MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Seattle manager Scott Servais had a big smile when he started his postgame media session by saying you got hit to win on the road before adding “unless you got great pitching.”

That's exactly what the Mariners got Thursday night.

