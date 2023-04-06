Main Photo

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings, left, shakes hands with starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Sandy Alcantara pitched the major leagues’ first complete game this season, a three-hitter that led the Miami Marlins to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

The 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner, who pitched six of the big leagues’ 36 complete games last season, struck out five and walked one in a 1-hour, 57-minute game that was the shortest of the season.

