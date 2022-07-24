Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Miguel Rojas celebrates as he stands on second base after an RBI double off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fourth inning.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

PITTSBURGH — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and the Miami Marlins emphatically ended their 37-inning scoreless streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Friday night.

The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break. The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.

