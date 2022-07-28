Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Pablo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds.

 AARON DOSTER/AP PHOTO

CINCINNATI — Pablo López allowed two hits and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings and the Miami Marlins edged the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 Tuesday night.

Joey Wendle hit a two-run single off Hunter Greene as Miami for the third time in nine games.

