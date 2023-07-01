BOSTON — Jean Segura’s infield single broke up Brayan Bello’s no-hit bid with nobody out in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins followed with three more hits to break a scoreless tie and beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Thursday night.

Bello held the Marlins hitless through seven, retiring major league batting leader Luis Arraez all three times he faced him. Arraez, who also drew an intentional walk in the eighth, saw his batting average drop from .396 to .392.

Recommended for you