Miami Marlins relief pitcher Dylan Floro, left, and catcher Nick Fortes congratulate each other after the Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Bryan De La Cruz doubled twice and singled and the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep against Cincinnati with a 3-1 win over the Reds on Sunday.

Activated from the injured list earlier Sunday, Garrett Cooper had two hits and drove in a run for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home losing skid. Cooper missed 12 games because of an inner ear infection.

