OAKLAND, Calif. — Rookie Edward Cabrera pitched two-hit ball over eight innings in another impressive start, Charles Leblanc homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Monday night.
Cabrera walked the first two Oakland batters, then quickly found his groove. He wanted to finish the game and pleaded with manager Don Mattingly to go out for the ninth, but his night was done as a precaution to avoid potential injury.
“I like that he was fighting,” Mattingly said.
Cabrera (4-1) retired the final 14 batters in the longest outing of his career — he’d previously gone 6 1/3 innings last year. He struck out seven and walked three in the 101-pitch performance.
The 24-year-old right-hander has a 1.41 ERA in seven starts this season and continues to gain confidence with his steady pitching.
“I worked hard in the offseason on the little things to be more consistent,” Cabrera said. “I’m 100% confident in myself and my pitching.”
The A’s drew their second-lowest home crowd of 2,630.
Tanner Scott followed with one-hit relief for his 18th save. It was the Marlins’ first visit to Oakland since 2017, though they opened this season across the bay in San Francisco.
After Nick Fortes grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to end the Marlins first, Leblanc connected in the second off Adam Oller (2-6). The right-hander gave up three runs on five hits over six innings, walked a season-high five batters and struck out two.
The A’s knew they missed an early chance against Cabrera.
“That kid’s got really good stuff,” manager Mark Kotsay said. “We had him on the ropes in the first.”
Miami improved to just 3-10 playing in the state of California this season.