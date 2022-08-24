OAKLAND, Calif. — Rookie Edward Cabrera pitched two-hit ball over eight innings in another impressive start, Charles Leblanc homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0 on Monday night.

Cabrera walked the first two Oakland batters, then quickly found his groove. He wanted to finish the game and pleaded with manager Don Mattingly to go out for the ninth, but his night was done as a precaution to avoid potential injury.

