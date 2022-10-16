Main Photo

Philadelphia Phillies Jean Segura (2) steals second base as Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) misses the tag during the sixth inning in Game 4.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J.T. Realmuto lined an inside-the-park home run that sent the Philadelphia Phillies bolting headfirst into the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2010 with an 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 Saturday.

Realmuto became the first catcher to hit an inside-the-parker in postseason history and Bryce Harper punctuated the romp with a clinching home run that helped the Phillies take the NL Division Series 3-1 against the World Series champion Braves.

