MIAMI — Starling Marte homered, tripled and drove in three runs, Brandon Nimmo broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-run shot and the New York Mets overcame two early deficits to defeat the Miami Marlins 6-4 on Friday night.

Nimmo finished with three RBIs from the leadoff spot and Marte was a double short of the cycle for the NL East leaders, who won their fourth straight and maintained a three-game lead over second-place Atlanta.

Recommended for you