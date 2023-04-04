Main Photo

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, right, hugs Rose Zhang after Zhang won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament in Augusta, Ga.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

AUGUSTA, Ga. — It started with a letter that Martha Burk figured would never see the light of day.

When she mentioned the all-male membership at Augusta National, the National Council of Women’s Organization didn’t even vote on whether to take action.

