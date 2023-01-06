Main Photo

Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from the fringe along on the ninth hole during the Tournament of Champions pro-am golf event.

 MATT YORK/AP PHOTO

KAPALUA, Hawaii — This exclusive field of champions might be the most anticipated event of the year. And it’s nowhere near the Pacific shores along Kapalua.

The Masters Club is the formal name of the annual dinner Tuesday night at Augusta National during the Masters in April, and the guest list is restricted to Masters champions and Chairman Fred Ridley.

