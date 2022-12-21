Main Photo

Patrick Reed watches his shot from the third tee during the final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Players who defected from the PGA Tour to join Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still welcome at the Masters next year, even as Augusta National officials expressed disappointment Tuesday in the division it has caused in golf.

The Masters, the smallest field among the four majors, is by invitation and there was some question whether it would honor the PGA Tour suspending players — including past Masters champions — for joining a rival league.

