Matthew Fitzpatrick of Great Britain plays the ball during the third round of the Omega European Masters Golf Tournament DP World Tour.

 JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/KEYSTONE VIA AP

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Aiming to seal his place at the Ryder Cup this month, Matt Fitzpatrick doubled his lead at the European Masters to two shots after the third round on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick played the par-4 18th hole perfectly and sank a six-foot birdie putt to card a 3-under-par round of 67. He has a 15-under total of 195 at sun-soaked Crans-sur-Sierre club in the Swiss Alps.

