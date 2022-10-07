Main Photo

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly waves to the crowd after a game against the Atlanta Braves. Don Mattingly won't be back next season. 

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Don Mattingly went out as a winner in his final game as Miami’s manager when rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 12-9 on Wednesday.

Matt Olson hit his 34th homer and Marcell Ozuna hit his 23rd for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week. The defending World Series champions won the season series against Miami 13-6.

