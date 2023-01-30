Farmers Insurance Open Golf

Max Homa watches his tee shot on the second hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Saturday, in San Diego.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Homa did what his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t do in October — win in San Diego.

The L.A.-area native came from five shots off the lead to win the Farmers Insurance Open by two strokes over Keegan Bradley on Saturday at Torrey Pines, where Jon Rahm imploded early and missed a shot at winning his third straight start and moving to No. 1 in the world.

