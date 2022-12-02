Main Photo

Max Homa, of the United States, watches his shot on the 10th tee during a practice round of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour.

 FERNANDO LLANO/AP PHOTO

NASSAU, Bahamas — Max Homa arrived long before his plane touched down in the Bahamas to face an elite field of 20 players, all of them the core of the PGA Tour and European tour after defections to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

This is a charity event Tiger Woods has hosted for 24 years to benefit education and youth, not counted as an official win except that it gets official world ranking points. And the $1 million going to the winner spends just the same.

