Main Photo

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates winning the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix auto race, at the Zandvoort racetrack.

 PETER DEJONG/AP PHOTO

MONZA, Italy — For Max Verstappen, it’s not about records. It’s about winning.

The Red Bull driver could do both at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as he looks to etch his name in the Formula One record books.

Recommended for you