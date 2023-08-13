Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, left, hands off to running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn.

 JASON BEHNKEN/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t rushing to declare a winner in the competition for Tom Brady’s old job.

Baker Mayfield was sharper than Kyle Trask in a 27-17 preseason-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night. Coach Todd Bowles, however, wasn’t ready to say either candidate has gained the upper hand.

