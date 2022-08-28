Main Photo

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield breaks away from Buffalo Bills defensive end Mike Love.

 JACOB KUPFERMAN/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule is excited about what he's seen out of Baker Mayfield in the short time that he's been with the 2018 No. 1 overall pick.

Now he wants to see what Mayfield can do once he really gets comfortable in the offense.

