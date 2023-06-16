Main Photo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks John Wolford (11), Baker Mayfield (6) and Kyle Trask (2) run during NFL football practice.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a rush to declare a winner in the competition for Tom Brady’s old job.

While 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield and inexperienced third-year pro Kyle Trask continue to make strides in learning a new offense being installed this offseason, coach Todd Bowles says he won’t announce a starting quarterback before training camp begins late next month.

