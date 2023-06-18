Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning.

 GREGORY BULL/AP PHOTO

SAN DIEGO — Shane McClanahan pitched into the seven inning to get his major league-leading 11th win, Randy Arozarena homered and drove in four runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Friday night.

Tampa Bay is now 51-22 (.699 winning percentage) — easily the best record in baseball, with seven wins more than the Atlanta Braves. The Rays have won 11 of their last 14 games and are 15-7 in interleague play.

