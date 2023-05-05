Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Josh Lowe celebrates his solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Jose Hernandez during the sixth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Shane McClanahan became baseball’s first six-game winner and the Tampa Bay Rays routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Wednesday night.

In a matchup of small-budget teams off to big starts, the major league-best Rays topped the NL Central-leading Pirates for the second consecutive day.

