MIAMI — José Siri homered, doubled and drove in two runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 on Tuesday night after All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan was scratched due to injury.

The Rays, who lead the AL wild-card race, replaced McClanahan just before his scheduled start because of a left shoulder impingement. The left-hander, a contender for the AL Cy Young Award, is 11-5 with a 2.20 ERA. He started the All-Star Game for the American League last month at Dodger Stadium.

