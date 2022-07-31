Main Photo

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, left, talks with wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., right, as players take part in drills.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Having fans at training camp is not an annoyance to Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

It’s part of his story, a tale that involves how a lost hat led to him coaching in front of Dolphins fans for the first time Saturday at training camp.

Recommended for you