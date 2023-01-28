Main Photo

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden tees off on the 8th hole during his first round on Day Two of the Dubai Desert Classic.

 KAMRAN JEBREILI/AP PHOTO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed produced big first-round finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday in what could lead to an intriguing showdown as the competition heads to a Monday conclusion.

LIV Golf series players Richard Bland and Ian Poulter were tied atop the leaderboard at 8-under overall when second-round play was suspended Friday because of fading light. It was the second straight day of disrupted play at Emirates Golf Club.

