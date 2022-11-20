Main Photo

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off at the 18th hole during DP World Tour Championship.

 MARTIN DOKOUPIL/AP PHOTO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy is well-placed for another Race to Dubai title after his 7-under 65 on Saturday left him three shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Jon Rahm holds a one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 65 put the Spaniard at 15-under 201 overall at Jumeirah Golf Estates as he seeks to win the event for a third time.

