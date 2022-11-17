Main Photo

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his drive off the 17th tee during the final round of the CJ Cup golf tournament.

 STEPHEN B. MORTON/AP PHOTO

Rory McIlroy has been in this position many times. For Ryan Fox, it’s a new experience.

Two golfers with very different profiles are vying to finish a turbulent year on the European tour as its No. 1 player heading into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course in Dubai.

Recommended for you