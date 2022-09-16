Main Photo

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot during the Italianl Open at Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome.

 DOMENICO STINELLIS/AP PHOTO

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy — Rory McIlroy’s first competitive round on next year’s Ryder Cup course was a success.

The four-time major champion holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67 for an early share of the clubhouse lead in the opening round of the Italian Open on Thursday at the Marco Simone club outside Rome.

Recommended for you