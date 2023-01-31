Main Photo

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after he won the the Dubai Desert Classic.

 KAMRAN JEBREILI/AP PHOTO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy watched his 15-foot birdie putt roll into the cup, clenched his fist and let out a roar to celebrate a victory that felt bigger and sweeter than most.

Because of the guy he beat as much as the big title he won.

