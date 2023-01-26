Main Photo

Rory McIlroy was one of the most vocal critics of the LIV Golf breakaway league last year. It left him feeling mentally drained so he decided to put his clubs away for a few weeks around Christmas. Now he’s back and appears to be as fiery as ever as he prepares to play the Dubai Desert Classic.

 AP FILE PHOTO

“It’s been nice,” the top-ranked McIlroy said, “to try to take a little bit of time away, and try to sort of distance myself from the game of golf.”

