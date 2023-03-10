Main Photo

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the 18th tee during the first round of the Players Championship.

 CHARLIE NEIBERGAIL/AP PHOTO

PONTE VEDRA BEACH — Rory McIlroy went from thick grass to a double bogey on his opening hole at The Players Championship. He ended his round the same way Thursday. In between was some pedestrian golf at the TPC Sawgrass.

It added to a 76, his highest score in just over a year, and left him more hopeful of sticking around on the weekend than getting back to No. 1 in the world.

Recommended for you