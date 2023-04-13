Main Photo

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his shot on the first hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Rory McIlroy was one of the strongest voices in private player meetings that led to a season in which top players agreed to play in 17 designated events. A later update allowed them to miss one of those events.

McIlroy now has missed two and risks losing $3 million of his $12 million Player Impact Program bonus.

