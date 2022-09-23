Main Photo

Kyle Busch, left, jokes with team owner Joe Gibbs, right, in victory lane. At bottom right are Ty Gibbs, left, and Colin Alpera, right. Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing

 AP FILE PHOTO

The head of McLaren Racing held a town hall Thursday at its IndyCar shop to introduce new hire Brian Barnhart and quell any concerns over this week’s sudden departure of the team president.

Zak Brown did not give a title for Barnhart, an industry veteran who spent the past season as strategist for Alexander Rossi at Andretti Autosport. Rossi will be part of Arrow McLaren SP’s expanded three-car lineup next season and Barnhart will report to Brown.

