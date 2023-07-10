US Championships Athletics

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone smiles as she catches her breath after winning the women’s 400 meter final during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, July 8, 2023.

 ASHLEY LANDIS/AP PHOTO

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is proving to be a quick study in her newest event. Very quick.

McLaughlin-Levrone turned in a dominant performance to win the women’s 400 meters at the U.S. track and field championships on Saturday night.

