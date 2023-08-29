LPGA Tour Golf

Megan Khang, of the U.S., watches her tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round at the CPKC Women’s Open golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

 DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS via AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Megan Khang needed an extra hole to win her first LPGA tournament in 191 career starts.

Andrea Lee agonizingly watched the leaderboard for nearly an hour to see if she would play on the Solheim Cup team for the first time.

