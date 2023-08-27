Main Photo

Megan Khang, of the United States, hits her tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round at the LPGA CPKC Canadian Women’s Open golf tournament.

 DARRYL DYCK/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Megan Khang had five straight birdies in a back-nine burst and shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the CPKC Women’s Open at challenging Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club.

After playing the first 10 holes in 1 under, Khang birdied five straight on Nos. 11-15. She closed the bogey-free morning round with three pars, leaving her at 7-under 137 on the tree-lined — and mosquito-ladden — layout.

