Main Photo

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) beats San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) to a loose puck.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The loss ended Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak at home, a franchise record. The Lightning dropped to 20-1-0 when leading after the first period and 20-5-1 at home overall.

Recommended for you