Tiger Woods, right, shakes hands with Stephen Ames after Woods’ 9 and 8 victory in the first round of the World Match Play Golf Championship, Wednesday Feb. 22, 2006, in Carlsbad, Calif. That remains the Match Play record for largest margin of victory.

 AP FILE PHOTO

AUSTIN, Texas — The end of the World Golf Championships was a matter of time, especially with the arrival next year of smaller fields and enormous prize money for the elite players.

What stings is losing the Match Play.

