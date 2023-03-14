Main Photo

Mexico’s Joey Meneses celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the United States.

 GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ/AP PHOTO

PHOENIX — Joey Meneses hit two homers, including a crucial three-run shot in the fourth inning, to lead Mexico to an 11-5 win over the United States in the World Baseball Classic on Sunday at Chase Field.

Meneses got the sellout crowd of 47,534 — mostly cheering for Mexico — on its feet in the first inning with his first homer, which gave Mexico a 2-0 lead. Those cheers got even louder in the fourth for his encore, which was a blast deep into the left-center seats that brought home Randy Arozarena and Alex Verdugo and made it 7-1.

Recommended for you