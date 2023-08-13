Main Photo

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates his goal against Charlotte FC with Leonardo Campana (9) during the second half.

 MICHAEL LAUGHLIN/AP PHOTO

FORT LAUDERDALE — Lionel Messi’s goalscoring streak lives on, as does Inter Miami’s winning streak.

Messi scored in the 86th minute, his eighth goal in five matches with his new club, and Inter Miami rolled past Charlotte 4-0 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal on Friday night.

