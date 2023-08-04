Main Photo

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against Orlando City.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

FORT LAUDERDALE — Lionel Messi continues to add goals in bunches while still adapting to a new team.

Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on Wednesday night.

