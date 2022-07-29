Main Photo

New York Mets’ Starling Marte celebrates after hitting a an RBI single during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — With two first-place teams on the field, the New York Mets made this Subway Series a one-way ride.

Starling Marte singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Mets beat the crosstown Yankees 3-2 Wednesday night for a two-game sweep.

