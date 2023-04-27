Main Photo

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) and manager Buck Showalter dispute a call from umpire Phil Cuzzi, center, and umpire Dan Bellino, right, after they found a problem with Scherzer’s glove.

 ASHLEY LANDIS/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have turned Max Scherzer’s suspension into a fashion statement.

With the team just back from a West Coast trip, new Mets T-shirts that read “Sweat and Rosin” showed up in the clubhouse Tuesday before New York’s series opener against Washington.

Recommended for you